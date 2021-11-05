Top News: Dolphins Talk Next Opponent

Nov 05, 2021 at 05:55 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Dolphins welcome the Texans to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and something has to give. After winning their season-opening games, but the Dolphins and Texans are looking to stop seven-game skids, and the visitor gets a key player back to help them do so.

Emmanuel Ogbah on Tyrod Taylor: "Taylor, I've played him before. He's a real mobile quarterback. We've got to account for his running abilities. Also, he can beat you with the pass too. We've just got to do a good job containing him and just affecting him as a rusher."

Xavien Howard on Taylor: "Oh Tyrod man, he's been in the league a couple years. I feel like he's done a lot of great things. One thing when I think about Tyrod, people sleep on him. I feel like he also can throw the ball with the running that he can do. Extending plays and stuff like that. Just staying on my guy will be the key for that."

Elandon Roberts on Tyrod Taylor: "Tyrod is a good player. When he was in Buffalo early in my career, I went against him a lot. He's a good quarterback. He can throw, dual threat, obviously his running capability and stuff like that. Veteran quarterback in this league that has seen every defense and seen every coverage and seen every type of scheme thrown at him. I know for a fact that Houston is glad to have him back. He's a good quarterback."

Jesse Davis on Houston DE Jonathan Greenard: "I think he's a quick player. He looks pretty good on film. We've just got to be on our technique and be able to stop their pass rushers too."

Davis on what they can do better in the second half of the season: "I think run the ball more efficiently. That's probably the No. 1 goal here. I think that will complement our pass game. I think running the ball is what our o-line wants to establish."

Mack Hollins on Texans defense: "They fly around a good bit, which is good to go against a team that challenges you. We'll be prepared and we'll give them our best run for their money."

Christian Wilkins on Texans' team speed: "Yeah, they have a lot of really good players, a lot of fast guys. They got some solid players over there so we are going to have to prepare well. To his point, yeah, they definitely got a lot of good speed guys and a lot of speedy skill guys, offensive linemen who can run side to side and things like that. Their speed can definitely pose a threat so we definitely have to try to prepare well for that."

Injury Report and Roster Moves

The Dolphins placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve. He will be eligible to return in three weeks. In his place on the 53-man roster is linebacker Darius Hodge, who was awarded to Miami off waivers from Cincinnati.

Related Content

news

Top News: Promising Young Safety Tandem and the Proven Veterans They're Learning From

Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones are near the top of the leaderboard in some significant statistical categories
news

Top News: Learn from the Pros

Dolphins players talk technique, application of the fundamentals and Sunday's opponent
news

Top News: Third Down Improvement, Resilience and Christian Wilkins' Growth

Despite heart-breaking finishes, Dolphins showing growth in key areas
news

Top News: Flores, Players Discuss Falcons, Techniques

On today's Top News, we look at Sunday's opponent and hear from a couple of Dolphins players on various techniques and learning processes
news

Top News: Coordinators Meet with Media

Hear from Dolphins coordinators Eric Studesville, George Godsey and Josh Boyer from their October 19 media availabilities
news

Top News: Tua Back, Howard and Parker Out, the Trip to London

The latest on Dolphins-Jags from London including the latest injury updates and players talk over-seas trip
news

Top News: Coordinators Talk Offensive Line Shuffle, Play Calling, Fine-Tuning and the State of the Modern Kickoff

Highlights from Dolphins Co-Offensive Coordinator George Godsey, Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer and Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman's Monday media availability
news

Top News: Looking for a Jump Start up I-75 to Tampa

The Dolphins visit in-state rival and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Sunday
news

Top News: Rookie Report, Assistant Coaches Assessments, Jakeem Grant Trade

Today's top news takes an inside look at the Dolphins 2021 class through the first quarter of the season, plus comments from the assistant coaching staff and Jakeem Grant traded
news

Top News: Dolphins Talk Colts Matchup

Get ready for Dolphins-Colts with the highlights from this week's media availabilities
news

Top News: Offensive Urgency and Boyer Talks Shula's Legacy

Tuesday, Dolphins Coordinators met with the Miami media discussing a variety of topics
Advertising