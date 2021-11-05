Top News: Dolphins Talk Next Opponent

Emmanuel Ogbah on Tyrod Taylor: "Taylor, I've played him before. He's a real mobile quarterback. We've got to account for his running abilities. Also, he can beat you with the pass too. We've just got to do a good job containing him and just affecting him as a rusher."

Xavien Howard on Taylor: "Oh Tyrod man, he's been in the league a couple years. I feel like he's done a lot of great things. One thing when I think about Tyrod, people sleep on him. I feel like he also can throw the ball with the running that he can do. Extending plays and stuff like that. Just staying on my guy will be the key for that."

Elandon Roberts on Tyrod Taylor: "Tyrod is a good player. When he was in Buffalo early in my career, I went against him a lot. He's a good quarterback. He can throw, dual threat, obviously his running capability and stuff like that. Veteran quarterback in this league that has seen every defense and seen every coverage and seen every type of scheme thrown at him. I know for a fact that Houston is glad to have him back. He's a good quarterback."

Jesse Davis on Houston DE Jonathan Greenard: "I think he's a quick player. He looks pretty good on film. We've just got to be on our technique and be able to stop their pass rushers too."

Davis on what they can do better in the second half of the season: "I think run the ball more efficiently. That's probably the No. 1 goal here. I think that will complement our pass game. I think running the ball is what our o-line wants to establish."

Mack Hollins on Texans defense: "They fly around a good bit, which is good to go against a team that challenges you. We'll be prepared and we'll give them our best run for their money."