Top News: Finalizing The Roster

"This is the worst part because you've been together since April," Gase said. "We're not a team that really changes out a lot of guys. We try to give everybody a duration of training camp and our preseason games to prove themselves one way or another. Now it's the least fun a part of the job."

Gase certainly was right when he said the Dolphins don't "change out" a lot of players. They have made only three player transactions since the start of training camp — signing running back Jeremy Langford and defensive tackle Kendall Langford, and releasing defensive tackle Gabe Wright.

As a reminder, the Dolphins can activate two players off injured reserve after they have been on IR for at least eight weeks. For example, linebacker Mike Hull, who hasn't practiced since sustaining a knee injury in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay, would not necessarily be out for the season should he be placed on IR on Saturday.