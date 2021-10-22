Top News: Flores, Players Discuss Falcons, Techniques

Thursday, I had a chance to ask some inside football questions to a few of the Dolphins players – here are their answers.

Jaylen Waddle on finding the pylon on flat routes: "All I be thinking about is just making sure I'm getting there and ball security, of course. Just a few things, making sure I come up with the ball honestly."

He continued to discuss if he could feel the defender when his back is turned: "Yeah, I've got a good idea of where they are just based on the coverage and where the ball is placed. I think a lot goes into it, just where the ball is at and where I catch it at."

Liam Eichenberg on the process of corrections: "It's kind of just based on personnel. It kind of depends on – it's tough because you have your assignments and you have specific things you need to do based on alignments and stuff like that. Kind of like what I was saying with a guy like (Josh Allen), maybe I should have taken different footwork and maybe made a different call. That is kind of something that you talk about after the game."

Zach Sieler on Christian Wilkins' Year 3 improvement: "He's worked on his technique a lot. I'm sure you guys see that and see how his progression is with his hands, his feet and his vision and reading the offensive players. That's something I think has been a huge thing for him this year. He's been doing really well at that."

Malcolm Brown on what goes into short-yardage execution: "Just pure heart and will. I think it just comes down to a mentality. I feel like you get into certain formations, certain plays, certain situations. There are times where the whole stadium may know you're about to run the ball and you've got to get it done."