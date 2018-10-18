Top News: Frank Gore Joins Another Elite Group Of RBs

Old friend: The Dolphins defense will be facing a challenge Sunday against quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has thrown 10 touchdown passes against only one interception over Detroit's past four games. One Dolphins player very familiar with Stafford, who has thrown for more than 4,200 each of the past seven seasons, is safety Reshad Jones . The two were teammates at the University of Georgia in 2007-08. "Matthew Stafford is a great quarterback," Jones said. "College friend and teammate. It's going to be a challenge. He's confident in his arm. He can make every throw in this league. He's got a big arm. Good quarterback. Veteran guy. It's definitely going to be a challenge for us, but I think we'll be ready for the challenge."

The heat is on: The Dolphins will take a 3-0 home record into the game against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and it sure does look as though practicing in the South Florida weather all summer gives them an advantage over teams from cooler parts of the country. "I think our guys believe that the fact that we train down here and we're living in this, it's to our advantage," Gase said. "I think it's one of those things where it kind of reminds me of when we were in Denver. Whether the altitude thing was real or not, a lot of guys felt like it was. They knew if it's a four-quarter game that they felt like they had an advantage. I think our guys are starting really to see that and feel that way. That's the biggest thing for us is we try to make it a four-quarter game and try to prove that we're in the best shape possible to finish the game out the right way." Rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick says the struggles of opposing teams dealing with the heat of South Florida is visible. "You can see it," he said. "You can see it when they step out in the second half and it gets even hotter. Rather than getting cooler, it gets even hotter once we come out of halftime. A lot of people, you'll see them put their hands on their hips and they get their hands on their knees and somebody is down on the ground a couple of plays later."