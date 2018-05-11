Top News: Gase Pleased With Veterans

Backup QB question: The Dolphins currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, and Gase made it clear he has no intention of looking outside to bring in somebody else. Also expect an open competition for the backup job behind Tannehill. "There's a lot of confidence as far as the guys that we have here right now," Gase said. "That's going to be an interesting competition. We'll see how it all works out for us." Gase said the idea of signing Brock Osweiler, who he coached in Denver, was brought up early in free agency but he wanted to make sure it was a good fit before moving forward with that idea. The other quarterbacks on the roster are David Fales and Bryce Petty, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets last week. Gase said he was happy Fales got a chance to play in the 2017 regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills. "I was impressed with some of the things he did in that game," Gase said.