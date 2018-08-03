Top News: Gesicki Has Another Impressive Practice

Scrimmage plans: The next Dolphins practice will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and involves some scrimmaging. Gase said the idea was to prepare for the preseason opener, scheduled for Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. "We try to keep everything close to what we're going to do in our preseason opener — how players come out of the locker room, how we do things pregame, our pregame meal at the stadium," Gase said. "It's all of those little things to where if you've been here you've gone through it before, it's not as big a deal. If you're new, it's like your dry run. Understanding how to get to the stadium, where do you go, where do you park and then locker room, what we're doing, how you get stretched out before the game, the routine pregame with everybody on the field, who comes out when. And then when we hit the scrimmage, it's the same format we did last year." Gase said the practice would involve some 7-on-7 work as well as team periods, though he wasn't sure there would be live tackling. Tackle Ja'Wuan James said the main significance of the scrimmage was working in a game-type situation. "Being out there in a live setting almost, the coaches are all gone, and just getting the rhythm of a drive," he said. "We're going to be in the stadium, so it'll have that feel to it." Anthony, meanwhile, had a simple goal for the scrimmage: "As a defense, I think we need to come out and it needs to be a good day for us overall."