Top News: Isaiah Ford's Opportunity Has Arrived

Ryan reaction: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill came out of his first game in six weeks in good shape, though he admitted there was some rust that still needs to be knocked off. Tannehill said he was feeling "good" physically before adding, "A little general soreness after the game. (It was my) first time playing in a while. I didn't take many hits, but (I had) general soreness from the first time playing in a while. I felt good. My confidence was built during the week, being able to throw Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and really didn't run into any hang-ups there. I felt good going into the game that it wasn't going to be an issue." Tannehill said that nothing that happened in the game surprised him in terms of what he was able to do, such as his first pass attempt, a beautiful 21-yard completion to tight end Durham Smythe between defenders. That said, Tannehill conceded there indeed was some rust. "Yeah, definitely," he said. "If you don't play for six weeks, you're not going to come out at your best. During the week last week, just getting comfortable and back in the pocket and getting used to moving around, feeling things is obviously not something that comes right back overnight. I'm working extremely hard on that throughout the week and obviously feel better than I did last week at this point."