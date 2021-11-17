Top News: Jevon Holland Embodies Dolphins Vision

The discipline instilled in Holland was not exclusive to the football field, it was an entire way of life. When asked about Flores' comments, Holland elaborated on where that mindset developed.

"I would have to say it's my parents, really, giving me leeway to grow up, take care of my sister and drive her to school," he said. "Little things like that kind of pushed me forward to grow up quicker than I am. Then having my brother, he's four years older than me, he's close in age. Close enough to where I can learn from him and his mistakes and the things that he does good and then far enough where I can correct them myself or avoid something. Same thing in football with my brother also."

Holland's circumstances for a professional career were beneficial to his growth, no doubt, but he took the opportunity and seized it. The rookie has enjoyed an increase in playing time and a significant bump in production.

His 14 quarterback pressures are the most among any safety in the NFL and his 57.1 percent completion rate allowed checks in at 10th-lowest among his contemporaries with at least 250 coverage snaps (Pro Football Focus). The presence of Holland in multiple capacities helped Miami limit the Ravens to 10 points last Thursday, the lowest total in 46 career starts of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Up next, the Jets, and a whole new offense to prepare for.

The Dolphins game plan adapts weekly based upon the opponent. That flexibility is expanded with players like Holland, who can line up anywhere on the field. Before the snap, Holland can be found in one position and by the time the play starts, he's in an entirely new location. What's more, he's one of the primary communicators on the defense.

"To play that position in our defense you have to be a great communicator," Dolphins Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander said.