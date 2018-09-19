Top News: Kiko Keeps Making Plays

Hands-on coach: As he did several times during training camp, Gase got involved in practice Wednesday playing the role of defensive back in a drill designed to help receivers work on using their hands to get off the line of scrimmage. "The tight ends, a couple of times we were trying to release, we got jammed up a little bit," Gase said. "Just get them to be quicker with their hands. They work on it a lot in their individual periods, but every once in a while just jumping in there and kind of try to distract them a little bit. That's all I'm trying to do." Rookie tight end Mike Gesicki said he enjoyed lining up against his head coach. "Having him out there, it gives you just a little bit more fun, a little bit of a fun factor," Gesicki said. "At the end of the day, it's just good work. It gives you a good look. That's how it's going to be in the game. He really enjoys it, so he might even go harder than the guys in the game. It definitely helps."