Top News: Langford Bounces Back, Practice Update

Mentor in town: Former Rams head coach Mike Martz, who Head Coach Adam Gase says has been the biggest influence in his coaching career, was at practice Tuesday and will be spending the week with the Dolphins. "I asked if he had any time this week with us kind of getting into an in-season week of practice and game planning, things like that, asked him to come down," Gase said. "He was available, so he was able to come down this whole week and kind of spend some time with us. I thought it would be good. Some of our coaches know him; some of them don't. It's been great for me because I've been able to pick his brain on just some different things that we've never really talked about before." As for what Martz has meant to him, Gase said the biggest things are offense and how to instill confidence in his players. "He's the best one I've ever been around as far as when he was in front of the group, you walked out of the room, you thought you were going to score 60 every game," Gase said. "You could feel that from him that he believed that. That was something just watching him as many times as I did, it just kind of rubbed off on me."