Top News: Learn from the Pros

Being granted time with players each day, we in the media are afforded an opportunity to learn -- an education from the PhD's of the game, so that's what we did this week. Here are some of the highlights of Dolphins players breaking down their position and how to execute at a high level.

Byron Jones on communication and disguising coverage as a cornerback compared to a safety: "It's all got to be married together so the corners can't be doing something different than the safety. If you want to show Cover 2, it's not just the corners and it's not just the safeties and in fact it's also the linebackers, too. It's where they align, some of their checks and what their calls may be. Disguising is really a whole secondary thing and oftentimes it does include the linebackers, so it's not one group doing one thing. It's really all of us operating on the same level in unison."