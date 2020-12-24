Top News: Learning From Mistakes

Whether it's Carr or Mariota for the Raiders, tight end Darren Waller presents a challenge to the Dolphins defense. Eric Rowe has primarily covered tight ends since he made the switch from cornerback to safety early in the 2019 season and figures to draw the Waller assignment on a regular basis Saturday night.

"Waller, he is definitely a different breed," Rowe said. "He's not really a tight end. He's basically a receiver – a big receiver. He's explosive, he can run. I see cornerbacks and safeties covering him and he's beating them. It's definitely going to be a huge challenge this week."

"They use him in 13, 22, 21 (personnel) and usually when you get big people personnel like that, most teams put more linebackers out there to cover tight ends of some sort," he continued. "That's just a huge mismatch for him, and that's what they want. When you have a guy like that, you can just open up the whole playbook."

Waller is one of a bevy of options the Raiders offense features. Running back Josh Jacobs' 902 rushing yards are sixth-most in the NFL and the average weight of 339 pounds along the offensive line – highlighted by the 380-pound Trent Brown – is the heaviest line in the NFL.

"I mean they're well coached and they're talented," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "I think that in itself makes them dangerous. They've won some games against some very good teams – the Chiefs, New Orleans, Cleveland. Those are pretty good teams, some of the top teams in the league. They're well coached. They've played in big games and won big games this year. They've got a lot of good players. We have our work cut out for us."

On top of their personnel, the Raiders pre-snap window dressing is something Miami is focused on this week.

"It's very multiple – a lot of personnel groups, a lot of shifts, a lot of motions, good players, good run game, good pass game," Flores said. "It'll be challenging – very challenging for us. We've got to do a good job really communication-wise, fundamentals, technique and we'll try to limit them; but they've got some explosive players, good backs and quarterbacks – regardless of which one is out there."

The Dolphins are in prime time for the second time this season. The Saturday night kickoff can be seen on NFL Network with a broadcast crew of Joe Davis, Kurt Warner and Melissa Stark.