Top News: McCain Transitioning To The Outside

Sterup status: Tackle Zach Sterup stands out among the group of Dolphins offensive lineman with his 6-foot-9 stature, but he's also managed to earn some attention because of his play. Sterup, who was signed off the Cleveland Browns practice squad last November and appeared in six games with one start for the Dolphins in 2017, is among the players battling for a roster spot along the offensive line. "I think he's had some really good practices," Gase said. "He's done well in games. He's really been one of those guys that last year when we got him, right away a lot of the defensive linemen noticed when he put hands on them, it was different. Being able to get him in live action, that was good. Right now, he's competing for a spot and he's doing a good job and it's going to be one of those decisions where we've got to figure out how many guys we're going to end up keeping in that line room. But he's played well enough to really put himself in good position."