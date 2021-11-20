Top News: On to the Jets

Xavien Howard and facing Joe Flacco - "We faced him last year. He's a veteran quarterback and I feel like he's been in the league a long time so he knows what's coming to him and stuff like that. I'm sure he's seen what we did Thursday night so I'm sure they're preparing for that. He's a veteran quarterback so he's seen a lot of football. There's nothing that I think will surprise him that we come at him with."

Durham Smythe on the Jets front-seven - "I think their entire front four and really their front seven is one of the strengths of their entire team. They are pretty talented across the board – good players really in every position. I think when you face a front like that, it's going to be a total offensive effort. You've got to keep those guys guessing. What are we going to do on this play? What are we going to on that play? It'll be a nice challenge and I think like I said, with that being a strength of their team in general, it'll be kind of up to us to set the tone from that perspective."