Top News: Promising Young Safety Tandem and the Proven Veterans They're Learning From

Pairing Promising Youngsters with Elite Veterans

Byron Jones limited Buffalo receivers to 26 receiving yards Sunday with just four completions on seven targets, including a pass breakup -- his sixth of the season.

"I think Byron is playing at an elite level," Cornerbacks Coach Charles Burks said. "A lot of what Byron does doesn't necessarily show up from splash plays. But from play-to-play consistency, on and off the field, making tackles, getting lined up, getting people around him lined up, he has done a phenomenal job. I think he's covering at an elite level, he's playing zone at an elite level. He's doing a lot of really good things for the past few weeks."

On and off the field -- an imperative excerpt from Burks' detailed response. Jones' on-field production pairs wonderfully with the impression he makes on the aforementioned green safeties.

"(Byron) puts in the work, this is a guy that works diligently," Burks said. "He's the same person every day he walks in the building, so what you see on the field is a reflection of his preparation."

Burks also praised Jones' ability to learn a new scheme and adjust his play style to match what's asked of the Dolphins cornerbacks in this current system -- a system that produced a double-digit interception season for Xavien Howard a season ago (the first time that happened in the NFL in over a decade, Antonio Cromartie in 2007).

"The way we play cornerback here is a little bit different than other teams where we emphasize the ball production and everything like that," Burks said. "We're just fortunate to have two guys (Jones and Howard) who can play at elite level. Whether (Jones) has picks or doesn't have picks, I'm pleased with what he's doing right now and where he's at, we just have to keep working to make sure we stay where we're at."