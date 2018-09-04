Top News: RB Added To Roster, Gore Nearing Milestone

Bolden spent all of his seven NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and appeared in 83 games with six starts. He has 912 rushing yards in his career with a 4.2-yards-per-carry average.

Depth chart discussion: The Dolphins released their first depth chart of the regular season Tuesday, but it did not provide definitive answers at three different positions. As was the case throughout the preseason, the first-team running back is still listed as Drake OR Gore; the second quarterback still is David Fales OR Brock Osweiler; and the first-team defensive tackle next to Akeem Spence still is Jordan Phillips OR Davon Godchaux. At tight end, rookie Mike Gesicki is listed third behind returning players MarQueis Gray and A.J. Derby. Gore enters the 2018 season with the longest starting streak in the NFL among skill position players (RB, WR, TE) with 108, 12 more than wide receiver Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos.