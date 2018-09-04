Top News: RB Added To Roster, Gore Nearing Milestone

The Dolphins added more depth at the running back position and strengthened their special teams Tuesday when they signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden.
Bolden spent all of his seven NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and appeared in 83 games with six starts. He has 912 rushing yards in his career with a 4.2-yards-per-carry average.
He first earned a roster spot in 2012 as a rookie free agent out of University of Mississippi, the same school that produced tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Bolden joins a running back group that includes returning starter Kenyan Drake, veteran Frank Gore, fourth-year player Senorise Perry and rookie fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage.
Coming and going: To make room on the roster for Bolden, the Dolphins released veteran center Travis Swanson. The former Detroit Lions third-round pick was signed Monday. His departure leaves eight offensive linemen on the roster: Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, Ja'Wuan James, Sam Young, Ted Larsen and Zach Sterup.
Depth chart discussion: The Dolphins released their first depth chart of the regular season Tuesday, but it did not provide definitive answers at three different positions. As was the case throughout the preseason, the first-team running back is still listed as Drake OR Gore; the second quarterback still is David Fales OR Brock Osweiler; and the first-team defensive tackle next to Akeem Spence still is Jordan Phillips OR Davon Godchaux. At tight end, rookie Mike Gesicki is listed third behind returning players MarQueis Gray and A.J. Derby. Gore enters the 2018 season with the longest starting streak in the NFL among skill position players (RB, WR, TE) with 108, 12 more than wide receiver Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos.
Climbing the charts: Gore will enter his first regular season game with the Dolphins on Sunday needing 76 yards to move past Curtis Martin into fourth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list. Gore enters the 2018 season with 14,026 yards, and trails only all-time leader Emmitt Smith (18,355), Walter Payton (16,726), Barry Sanders (15,269) and Martin (14,101).