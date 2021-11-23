Top News: Recapping Coordinator Media

The Dolphins helped seal the victory by taking a two-score lead with less than two minutes to play on a 24-yard field goal from Jason Sanders. It was a redeeming kick for Sanders who missed from 32 yards earlier in the game, only the third miss in his career from under 40 yards.

"Obviously we have complete confidence in Jason, first and foremost," Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman said. "But as you know in this profession, and especially in that job, it's a fine line between being successful and not being successful. That's twice now that at the end of the half we've banged them off the upright. Again, we have complete confidence in him. It's small things. We'll keep working and Jason will be fine."

Up next, the Carolina Panthers, who boast the top passing defense in the NFL and a dangerous run game with QB Cam Newton added to the roster and RB Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup after injury. Boyer broke down the challenges of a running quarterback and Miami's recent run against mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Tyrod Taylor.