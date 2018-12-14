Top News: Refocused Dolphins Ready For Minnesota Vikings

All for one: Gase has spoken often this year about the make-up of his players and how everybody has bought into the team-first approach. Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi said there’s been a big improvement in that area this season. “I definitely think we improved our locker room for sure,” Rizzi said. “There’s no doubt about that. If you look at some of the guys we brought in, and I know this has been talked about a lot, but some of the leadership that we brought in and some of the different guys and the mentality. Even guys that were late additions, a guy like Brandon Bolden for example, he’s brought leadership to the team. … You guys know I’ve been around here for a couple of years and there’s been some drama-filled stuff that’s happened here. I’m not letting the cat out of the bag on that one. But I don’t feel that with this crew. It’s a lunch-pail, hard-hat crew. We’re bringing our lunch to work every day, we’re putting the hard hat on and we’re going out to work. This is not a drama group. I don’t see the divas and the drama queens or whatever you want to call them. Whatever the right term is or the wrong term, I don’t see that. I see a lot of camaraderie. I see a lot of cohesiveness. I see a lot of going out and wanting to get the job done.”