Top News: Rookie Report, Assistant Coaches Assessments, Jakeem Grant Trade

OT Liam Eichenberg

Snaps Played: 218

Stats: 94.6 pass blocking efficiency (Pro Football Focus)

Eichenberg started the last two games at right tackle after starting the season opener at left tackle. At his best, Eichenberg can be seen isolated in a one-on-one block with the protection sliding away from his matchup. His technique and ability to close distance between and the rusher stands out, as does his run blocking. The Dolphins second-highest rushing average by gap is off right tackle (4.3 yard per rush, PFF).

TE Hunter Long

Snaps Played: 20

Stats: N/A

With just 20 snaps played, Long's best work has occurred in the running game. Long hit key blocks on back-to-back wildcat snaps in the New England game where he achieved knockback at the point of attack on the two carries totaling 12 yards, which set up a first-and-goal from the Patriots' 3-yard-line.

Larnel Coleman, Gerrid Doaks, Trill Williams and Robert Jones are all either on the active roster or the practice squad. Only Jones has played game snaps (seven vs. Buffalo) from that group, but each had valuable experience in training camp and the preseason, waiting for their chances to make their debut and impact on Sundays.

Assistant Coaches Media

Dolphins assistants spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are some of the comments regarding this rookie class.

Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer on Jaelan Phillips: "He's a diligent worker. He's working hard to improve some things he needs to improve … Jaelan is going to get better because of his work ethic and skill set. He gets a little more comfortable and the more experience he gets the better off he'll be, and that's true for all young guys.

Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander on Jevon Holland's development: "Talking specifically to the safeties I think the consistency and execution of the details. The smallest things that end up being the biggest things that we need to do whether it be pad level, hand placement, eye discipline, alignments, depth in the deep defense, breaking off the proper foot, transition our eyes to our angles before we take our feet there … there's so many things that not only for Jevon and his development as a young guy, but all of us collectively as a unit when you start playing against teams like we're playing against this week where competitiveness and talent are always going to be there, but the level of detail when you're playing against an offense that can execute with precision like this are the things we have to consistently do."

Grant Traded to Chicago

The Dolphins dealt return specialist Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears Tuesday for an undisclosed draft choice.