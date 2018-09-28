Top News: Rookie Tight Ends Expecting Bigger Roles

Guarding Gronk: One of the biggest challenges in trying to slow down the New England offense always will be defending tight end Rob Gronkowski. "That speaks for itself as far as the work that he's done so far in the league," safety T.J. McDonald said. "It's definitely a tough matchup. Guys have done a good job of taking him away. You've got to be able to stick to whatever the assignment is for the week, the scheme we're going with. You can't go out there and just let him get a free run because that's tough." Facing Gronkowski is the kind of challenge that McDonald enjoys. "For sure," he said. "You always look forward to it. He's a great player. You want to stand up and be able to go out there and put your best foot forward."

Taking turns: One of the keys in the passing game for the Dolphins so far this season has been the ability to get everybody involved and get contributions from different players. Through the first three games, the Dolphins have five players who have between eight and 11 receptions — Danny Amendola, Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake and Albert Wilson. The ability to use different players evenly makes it tougher for opposing defenses, and it's working because the Dolphins players are focused strictly on team goals. "We talk all the time about just doing your job, expecting the ball to come to you every play and when it does, make it your play," Stills said. "For us, that's something that Coach hammers home for us every day: go out there, do your job, handle your business and when the ball comes, make your play. Sometimes it's going to be the receivers, tight ends, running backs, but as long as we're winning, we're happy and that's what we're focused on." Grant said the camaraderie in the wide receiver room is making a big difference. "The thing about it is we love to see each other shine," he said. "We're not selfish. We love to see each other go out there and make big plays, and we know if we just continue to play for each other, keep blocking for each other, the next thing you know, the ball swings our way and one of us will make a big play when our number is called. Coach (Gase) does a good job with spreading the ball around. It's not like he's just up there like 'Let me get him the ball, let me get him the ball.' If the guy is open at that time, that's who's going to get the ball. That's the thing about it. We have so many weapons that any guy can get the ball at any time."