Top News: Ryan Tannehill Continues To Make Progress

Dissecting the defense: In breaking down the defense and the problems of the past few games, Gase said it comes down to eliminating big plays and everybody playing together. In explaining what he needs to be done, he always pay a major compliment to veteran defensive end William Hayes, who is now on injured reserve. "It's just that we have to play better as a group," Gase said. "That's what happens sometimes in football where either side of the ball, any of the three phases, to where D-line to linebackers and the safeties have to kind of play together in the run game and then everybody really has to work together in the passing game, and sometimes you can get off. The front could be kind of seeing it one way, where the linebackers see it a different way. Things like that happen. We need to do a better job of making sure all 11 guys are really working together because that gives us the best chance. When you play Houston, you have '99' (J.J. Watt) and '90' (Jadeveon Clowney) there who are just wrecking the game nonstop. You could have errors and they kind of cover up for you. Right now, we've had guys in and out to where we need to play as a group. I would say like losing William Hayes, he has been like our enforcer in the run game. He's not there anymore. We have to figure out a different way to handle things because he would just be like, 'Boom, set the edge,' and that was it. It was done. It wasn't anybody else. He did it that well. We could adjust to the other side to say, 'All right, we can help here.' Right now, we need all 11 guys to do a great job together because we don't have one guy that could just handle one side or one linebacker that makes every play. We need to work as a group."