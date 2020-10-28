Top News: Shaheen Signs New Deal

"I spent a lot of my time up here at the facility just watching some film but also working out," Tagovailoa said. "I would say I got with some of the guys as well, just so we could work on some timing with certain things, certain routes. Really, the only off day I had was Sunday."

The 22-year-old southpaw also discussed facing the Rams defense in his first start.

"I think it's really exciting for our offense and our team," Tagovailoa said. "It will show what kind of team we kind of have after a bye week. We know what we're going up against. We're going up against one of the top NFL defenses in the league and it's not just Jalen Ramsey, it's not just Aaron Donald. You guys have Leonard Floyd, you've got (Michael) Brockers, (Kenny) Young and then Troy Hill and guys on the back end. They're very sound defensively."

The Other Hand

Tagovailoa will be the first left-handed quarterback to start a game in the NFL since Kellen Moore played for the Cowboys in 2015. Center Ted Karras was asked if there are any differences snapping the ball to a lefty.

"I don't know the nuances with that," Karras said. "Obviously we've taken a lot of snaps over the last four months. It's been smooth and it's our goal to continue to keep it that way. It's been great."

Receiver Isaiah Ford weighed in on a pass catcher's perspective.

"I think it's just about seeing it all the way in your hands," Ford said. "Watching the ball all the way into your hands, securing it with your eyes and into the tuck. I think it will be just a little more focusing on that and then once you're out there in the flow of the game and everything, that all takes care of itself."