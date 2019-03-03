Top News: South Florida Products On Display At NFL Combine

Minkah Fitzpatrick arrived in Miami last year with a reputation as a leader and a tremendously versatile defensive player, and that’s exactly what he showed during his rookie season. Alabama safety Deionte Thompson saw all of those traits first-hand when he played with Fitzpatrick in college, and now he’s hoping to follow in his footsteps as an NFL first-round pick. “I talked to him earlier this season,” Thompson said Sunday. “He was just telling me to just focus on the season, focus on playing football and everything else will take care of itself. When that time comes, which it came, you can focus on that. I did exactly what he told me to do.” Thompson, however, couldn’t quite match Fitzpatrick’s amazing ability to play all six spots in the Alabama secondary — and play all of them at a high level. Not that many players can do that. “You don’t get a guy that can do that normally,” Thompson said. “There’s very few guys that can do it and do it in an effective way. That he was effective at each of the six positions in our secondary just goes to show you what kind of player he is. He’s a special talent and a guy that I admire a lot.” Thompson, who is considered among the top safety prospects in the 2019, grew up in the same Texas town as longtime Seattle starter Earl Thomas and spent time at his house during his high school days breaking down film with the six-time Pro Bowl safety.