Top News: Tannehill Feeling Great After Five Practices

X marks the spot: Xavien Howard is off to a strong start in training camp and he came up with a big play for the defense at the end of one-on-one drills between defensive backs and receivers. Howard reached out to knock away what looked like a perfectly thrown deep pass from Tannehill to DeVante Parker in the corner of the end zone. There was a lot riding on the play, too, because the winning side got to watch the losing side (in this case the offense) do some push-ups as a result. "X made a great play on that one-on-one we had," Tannehill said. "We had DeVante on a takeoff. I thought I did a good job of getting back to the red line, thought I threw a good ball on the outside, and X elevated, got his long arm on the ball. Hats off to X right there making a good play." Gase and Tannehill both praised the work of Howard so far in camp, and the third-year player from Baylor says he's playing with a lot of confidence. "I'm always feeling like that," he said. "I'm bringing my A game. I'm bringing my A game this year."