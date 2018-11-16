Top News: Team Signs Butler, Gore Receives Praise

Helping hand: In their continuing efforts to fight cancer, the Dolphins have partnered with the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The V Foundation announced Thursday a collaboration with the Dolphins and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to support critical cancer research. Earlier this year, the collaboration awarded a $200,000 grant to Dr. Sara St. George at Sylvester for her work in creating a program that uses the Internet and mobile devices to help Hispanic and black female cancer survivors lead their families in keeping a healthy weight. The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) will contribute $200,000 to the V Foundation during the month of October. The funds will be matched by the V Foundation for two $200,000 Early Career Investigator Grants to be awarded at Sylvester. The partnership will bring continued V Foundation resources to the South Florida area to fund emerging researchers in the Dolphins' community. "We're proud to partner with the V Foundation for Cancer Research and support the critical impact they make to fight cancer," said Jennifer Jehn, Dolphins Senior Vice President & Executive Director of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. "Cancer impacts us all and we at the Miami Dolphins are committed to fighting this disease at every turn and providing resources for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center."