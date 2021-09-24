Top News: The Key to the Vegas Getaway, Takeaways

Coach's reference to Crosby and Ngakoue is warranted -- the pair has the most combined QB pressures (27) of any duo of teammates in the National Football League this season. Crosby leads the league with 19, using a combination of technique and effort to chase down opposing passers. Ngakoue features a wicked speed rush that can instantly force quarterbacks off the spot and out of the structure of the play call.

One way to negate the rush is the run the football, oftentimes directly at said rushers. Through two games, opponents have run the ball eight times for 67 yards behind either tackle position when facing Las Vegas (per Pro Football Focus). If Miami can commit to the run and consistently produce on the ground, then the offense can remain balanced and protect quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett will make his first start for his hometown Miami Dolphins. His 1.4 percent interception rate is the lowest all-time among NFL quarterbacks with at least 900 career attempts.

If taking the ball away on defense is the key, protecting it on offense is paramount. Since the start of 2020, Las Vegas is 8-3 when the defense turns over the opponent and 2-5 when they don't generate a takeaway.