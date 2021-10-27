Top News: Third Down Improvement, Resilience and Christian Wilkins' Growth

That conversion rate leads the NFL over that two-week span (among teams who've played two games).

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been especially sharp on the money down. He's completed 15-of-22 third down passes for 160 yards, a touchdown and 13 total conversions (two on the ground) since returning from the injured reserve. The average distance to gain on those third downs has been 7.2 yards.

The volatility of third down production is one of the key factors that contributes to the ups and downs of an NFL season for any team. The Tennessee Titans, for instance, lost a game three weeks ago to the now 1-6 New York Jets, only to rattle off back-to-back victories over last year's AFC Championship Game representatives (Kansas City and Buffalo). The biggest difference -- third down production. Tennessee was 12-for-22 (55 percent) on third downs in the two wins and just 5-for-19 (26 percent) in the loss.

Response to Adversity

Considering the perception of the Titans in the eyes of the fans and media after that Week 5 loss, the only way to flip the script was to perform against adversity, which they accomplished. That's where the tangent brings us back to the Dolphins, who have endured plenty of in-game affliction, but responded to give the team an opportunity to snatch victory.

The road block for Miami these last two weeks has been untimely turnovers. To stretch it further, including the Week 1 interception, Tagovailoa has thrown three second-half interceptions on the season. Head Coach Brian Flores likes the way his quarterback (and in this particular question, also his tight end Durham Smythe) responded to the turnover Sunday against Atlanta.

"I think it's one that Tua wishes he had back, Durham wishes he had back and something we have to learn from," Flores said. "When you look at it that way, there's some other places we could have went with it. What I liked most about that was Tua's response, Durham's response and being able to turn it around and create some positive plays after that mishap."

Following those three second-half interceptions, Tagovailoa has completed 21-of-24 passes for 246 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 149.

While the team's resiliency hasn't shown up in the win column, it's a positive sign moving forward and something they'll need to flip the script to finish on the winning side of these close matchups.