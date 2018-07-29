Top News: Washburn Continues To Coach Despite Injury

Gase gets involved: Head Coach Adam Gase literally did some hands-on coaching in the early part of practice when he played the role of defensive back in receiver drills designed to get off the line of scrimmage. Gase stood right across the receivers and put his hands up as they started running their route. "He just came out, it was one of those days where he's on edge today," wide receiver Jakeem Grant said. "He came out, he was feeling it and he just wanted the DBs to stop putting their hands on us, so he wanted to come out and simulate that. We appreciate that from him. That's a realistic look. DBs are going to be in our face trying to put their hands on us and we've got to work that release." Grant was asked, half-jokingly, whether the receivers needed to be careful not to slap away their head coach's hands too harshly. "He's physical," Grant said with a smile. "He gets physical with us. But one thing we try to do, we try to tell all of our guys Coach is going to put his hands up there, make sure that he doesn't put his hands up there again. Sometimes we try to break his arm, do all that, but it's just out of love, just trying to show him just stick to coaching."