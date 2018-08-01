Top News: Wilson Welcomes Alma Mater To Practice

Dolphins becomes a shark: Dolphins Vice Chairman Matt Higgins will be featured as a guest host on the upcoming season on the ABC reality show "Shark Tank." Higgins will be a guest shark, one of the tycoons listening to pitches from entrepreneurs in the hopes of landing an investment for their idea. The 10th season of "Shark Tank" will premiere Sunday, Oct. 7. Higgins said he already had taped his "Shark Tank" segments and wasn't allowed to divulge specific information, though he did call it a great experience. "I actually met the folks at Sony through a mutual friend and told them a little bit about my backstory and what we do during the day," Higgins said. "It's not that different than what they do on the show and we just formed a great relationship and they made an invite. How do you pass that up?" Higgins said there was a simple reason he liked the show in the first place. "I think you guys know this, but I literally came from nothing," Higgins said. "I was 16 years old living in a shoebox apartment in Queens taking care of my sick mother. I had government cheese in the refrigerator, you know, as poor as you can get. I think this country is about endless possibility. You have no excuses not to try to make the most of your life and there's no room to be a victim. I think the show shows that every week, that if you're sitting with an idea at home and you can't sleep at 1:30 in the morning that, yes, you can give that idea a shot. You may just make it. And there's a group of very professional, successful people who are willing to help you get the rest of the way there. I've probably watched every single episode. For me, it just represents everything that I've gone through in my whole life, in my own journey as an entrepreneur, and it also helped give me an outlet to pay it forward to somebody who's trying to make that same transformation that I did as a kid. It doesn't mean they're coming out of poverty, per se, but they're making hard decisions to leave their job, to mortgage their house, to give up their 401K. I love being a part of that dream. Like I said, it's what I do in the day all the time. I'm meeting with entrepreneurs who maybe they don't admit it, but deep down they're scared, they're doubting themselves, did I make a mistake? And, I'm like, 'You didn't make a mistake. We can make it work.' "