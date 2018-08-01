Top News: Wilson Welcomes Alma Mater To Practice

Aug 01, 2018 at 02:53 PM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

080118_TopNews 4

The youth football team visiting Dolphins practice Wednesday was Port St. Lucie High School, making it a very special day for wide receiver Albert Wilson.

The speedy wideout, signed as a free agent in the offseason, played at Port St. Lucie High before going on to Georgia State University.

"It's awesome, man," Wilson said. "I didn't have the opportunity when I was in high school to come out here and just see how professional athletes prepare for the game, and with the (first) game being so far away and seeing how concentrated they are. I feel like it's a great job that (the Dolphins) get the high schools out here and just get the opportunity to see it."

Wilson said he had a lot of good memories of his days playing football at Port St. Lucie High, including scoring a lot of touchdowns.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Port St. Lucie High School Football Team Attends Practice

Photo gallery: Port St. Lucie High School football team attends Dolphins practice.

_CI_6601
1 / 26
_CI_6552
2 / 26
_CI_6392
3 / 26
_CI_6404
4 / 26
_CI_6415
5 / 26
_CI_6388
6 / 26
_CI_6400
7 / 26
_CI_6423
8 / 26
RCI_4279
9 / 26
_CI_6570
10 / 26
_CI_6446
11 / 26
_CI_6460
12 / 26
_CI_6564
13 / 26
_CI_6483
14 / 26
_CI_6585
15 / 26
_CI_6615
16 / 26
_CI_6578
17 / 26
RCI_4337
18 / 26
RCI_4264
19 / 26
RCI_4247
20 / 26
RCI_4349
21 / 26
RCI_4347
22 / 26
RCI_4358
23 / 26
RCI_4343
24 / 26
RCI_4340
25 / 26
RCI_4341
26 / 26
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

He pointed out that some members of the coaching staff remain from his time at the Palm Beach County school. He also was clear with what he hoped the high school players would take away from their visit.

"Just how to prepare," Wilson said. "Just that their dream is possible. Coming from the same high school that I did to come here and play professional football, I hope it gives them a little pep in their step of what they want to accomplish."

Wilson was asked what he would tell himself if he could go back and talk to his 14-year-old self.

"I feel like at 14, I was pretty straightforward and had my mind made up of playing football," he said. "Just don't doubt yourself. There are a lot of times I doubted myself and (wondered) if this was for me or not. I stayed with it and I found out it was for me. (If I were to) go back then, (I'd) just tell myself don't doubt myself."

D5A_3143

Lippett cuts it loose: It was around this time last year that cornerback Tony Lippett sustained an Achilles injury that would cost him the entire 2017 season, but he's not even thinking about it these days. "I feel like it's out of my mind," he said. "I don't think about it. I don't ever question myself out here because I know the hard work I've put in through this whole last year, so I don't second-guess myself out here, not when I'm cutting or running or anything like that, jumping. I don't second-guess myself. I just go." Head Coach Adam Gase said Lippett, who appears to be battling with Cordrea Tankersley and Torry McTyer for one of the two starting cornerback jobs, has made significant progress in returning to the form he showed in 2016 when he led the Dolphins with four interceptions but just needs more consistency. "I think he's had some days where he's looking more like he was in 2016," Gase said. "I think he just has to focus on what he's doing right now. He has to put that injury behind him. I think eventually that'll move away from him. I think it's going to happen more when we start playing games and we can get tackling and it gets a little more physical and real for him. I think once he gets into a preseason game, all of that will just go behind him and he'll be able to go play."

RF3_8834

Bright outlook for Branch: Defensive end Andre Branch is in his third training camp with the Dolphins and it's a happy time for him for a couple of reasons. One big one is he's fully healthy after dealing with an injury late last season. "It feels good to be healthy for once again," he said. "I played half the season hurt and it just feels good to be back to 100 (percent)." Branch said it was difficult watching film of himself last season because he didn't feel that was a true representation of his ability. Now, he's ready to get back to his 2016 form and be part of what has the makings of a tremendous defensive end rotation with Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, William Hayes and Charles Harris. That was one of the factors that led to a heightened sense of excitement as training camp 2018 started. "For sure, for sure," he said. "I love this game. The Dolphins want me here. I want to be here. My teammates love me. That's all I can ask for."

Praise for Hayes: Veteran defensive end William Hayes doesn't seem to attract a lot of attention from the media, but Gase said he doesn't go unnoticed by his teammates and coaches. "Well, we notice him in practice," Gase said. "I know our players notice him. He does a great job. Every day is a game to him. He doesn't take any plays off. He takes everything he does as serious as anybody I've ever been around. When we traded for him and when he got injured last year, that was a big swing for us because he was really our attitude guy on defense. He set the tempo a lot of times. He played through a lot of injuries, it seemed like. I think he was a little more hurt than what he led us on to believe. That guy is tough, he's physical and he cares. He wants to win and he wants to do right." Hayes was re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in March and figures to play a prominent role on the Dolphins defensive line.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Back In Action On Day Six

Photo gallery: Dolphins are back in action on day six.

RF3_8811
1 / 105
RF3_9476
2 / 105
RF3_9600
3 / 105
RF3_9224
4 / 105
RF3_9144
5 / 105
RF3_9029
6 / 105
RF3_9464
7 / 105
RF3_8822
8 / 105
RF3_9797
9 / 105
RF3_9948
10 / 105
RF3_9550
11 / 105
RF3_9446
12 / 105
RF3_0096
13 / 105
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF3_8672
14 / 105
RF3_9804
15 / 105
ROB FOLDY
RF3_9267
16 / 105
RF3_9625
17 / 105
RF3_8603
18 / 105
RF3_9354
19 / 105
RF3_9387
20 / 105
RF3_9098
21 / 105
RF3_8584
22 / 105
RF3_9271
23 / 105
RF3_9517
24 / 105
RF3_9126
25 / 105
RF1_8540
26 / 105
RF3_9567
27 / 105
RF3_9527
28 / 105
RF3_9122
29 / 105
RF3_9993
30 / 105
RF3_8922
31 / 105
RF3_9638
32 / 105
RF3_8839
33 / 105
RF3_9405
34 / 105
RF3_9253
35 / 105
RF1_8418
36 / 105
RF3_8828
37 / 105
RF3_9210
38 / 105
RF3_8829
39 / 105
RF1_8597
40 / 105
RF3_9319
41 / 105
RF3_9168
42 / 105
L1570039
43 / 105
RF3_9078
44 / 105
RF3_8789
45 / 105
RF3_8785
46 / 105
RF3_9216
47 / 105
D42_7442
48 / 105
RF3_8710
49 / 105
RF3_9201
50 / 105
RF3_8836
51 / 105
RF3_8835
52 / 105
D42_7352
53 / 105
RF3_9049
54 / 105
RF3_8616
55 / 105
RF3_0002
56 / 105
RF3_0028
57 / 105
RF3_8765
58 / 105
D42_7332
59 / 105
RF3_8798
60 / 105
RF3_8757
61 / 105
RF3_8775
62 / 105
RF1_8607
63 / 105
D5B_5412
64 / 105
RF1_8433
65 / 105
RF1_8617
66 / 105
RF3_8725
67 / 105
RF3_8637
68 / 105
RF3_8651
69 / 105
RF3_8533
70 / 105
D5B_5290
71 / 105
L1570018
72 / 105
RF1_8632
73 / 105
RF3_0063
74 / 105
RF1_8473
75 / 105
RF1_8644
76 / 105
D5B_4947
77 / 105
RF1_8509
78 / 105
RF1_8396
79 / 105
RF1_8501
80 / 105
D42_7444
81 / 105
RCI_4156
82 / 105
RF1_8454
83 / 105
RF1_8407
84 / 105
L1570003
85 / 105
L1560999
86 / 105
D42_7417
87 / 105
RCI_4166
88 / 105
D5B_4874
89 / 105
D42_7273
90 / 105
D42_7388
91 / 105
D42_7414
92 / 105
D42_7431
93 / 105
D42_7293
94 / 105
D42_7364
95 / 105
D42_7377
96 / 105
D42_7201
97 / 105
D42_7152
98 / 105
D5A_3311
99 / 105
D42_7311
100 / 105
D42_7231
101 / 105
D42_7343
102 / 105
D42_7271
103 / 105
D5B_5511
104 / 105
D5B_5489
105 / 105
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Practice report: The Dolphins practiced in uppers (shoulder pads only) Wednesday. … Tackle Ja'Wuan James was kept out of team drills as a precaution after sustained a muscle strain. Wide receiver Isaiah Ford (shoulder) sat out practice after wearing a red (non-contact) jersey the past couple of practices. He joined offensive lineman Jake Brendel (calf) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) on the sideline. … Rookie seventh-round pick Jason Sanders did the kicking Wednesday and was 6-for-7 on field goal attempts, with a long of 42 yards. … Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor broke through the line of scrimmage to meet running back Kalen Ballage in the backfield on a running play. … Cornerback Xavien Howard had a nice pass breakup on a deep pass from Ryan Tannehill intended for Kenny Stills. … Linebacker Kiko Alonso had an interception on a fourth-down play inside the red zone. … Longtime Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce, who played at Fort Lauderdale Dillard High, and new Dolphins Walk of Fame inductee Mark Duper and were among the visitors at practice Wednesday.

Dolphins becomes a shark: Dolphins Vice Chairman Matt Higgins will be featured as a guest host on the upcoming season on the ABC reality show "Shark Tank." Higgins will be a guest shark, one of the tycoons listening to pitches from entrepreneurs in the hopes of landing an investment for their idea. The 10th season of "Shark Tank" will premiere Sunday, Oct. 7. Higgins said he already had taped his "Shark Tank" segments and wasn't allowed to divulge specific information, though he did call it a great experience. "I actually met the folks at Sony through a mutual friend and told them a little bit about my backstory and what we do during the day," Higgins said. "It's not that different than what they do on the show and we just formed a great relationship and they made an invite. How do you pass that up?" Higgins said there was a simple reason he liked the show in the first place. "I think you guys know this, but I literally came from nothing," Higgins said. "I was 16 years old living in a shoebox apartment in Queens taking care of my sick mother. I had government cheese in the refrigerator, you know, as poor as you can get. I think this country is about endless possibility. You have no excuses not to try to make the most of your life and there's no room to be a victim. I think the show shows that every week, that if you're sitting with an idea at home and you can't sleep at 1:30 in the morning that, yes, you can give that idea a shot. You may just make it. And there's a group of very professional, successful people who are willing to help you get the rest of the way there. I've probably watched every single episode. For me, it just represents everything that I've gone through in my whole life, in my own journey as an entrepreneur, and it also helped give me an outlet to pay it forward to somebody who's trying to make that same transformation that I did as a kid. It doesn't mean they're coming out of poverty, per se, but they're making hard decisions to leave their job, to mortgage their house, to give up their 401K. I love being a part of that dream. Like I said, it's what I do in the day all the time. I'm meeting with entrepreneurs who maybe they don't admit it, but deep down they're scared, they're doubting themselves, did I make a mistake? And, I'm like, 'You didn't make a mistake. We can make it work.' "

Related Content

news

Top News: Dolphins' Brotherhood, My Cause My Cleats and Final Injury Report

Here, some highlights from the lighter side of this week's press conferences; plus, My Cause My Cleats and the final injury report
news

Top News: Assistant Coaches Detail Key Dolphins Storylines

Tuesday, the Dolphins assistant coaches met with the media, here's what they said about some of the most intriguing storylines developing around the team
news

Top News: Family and Football

The latest from the Miami Dolphins including what was on the Thanksgiving table, the Panthers matchup, and the latest injury report
news

Top News: Recapping Coordinator Media

Coordinators Josh Boyer, Eric Studesville and Danny Crossman met with the media Tuesday -- here are the highlights
news

Top News: On to the Jets

The Dolphins are looking to stretch their winning streak to three games in the building of one of their oldest rivals, the New York Jets
news

Top News: Jevon Holland Embodies Dolphins Vision

The rookie safety is producing in his elevated role through preparation and a life dedicated to discipline and the game of football
news

Top News: Aggressiveness and Dictating the Terms

The Dolphins won their second-straight game Thursday night over the Ravens and did so by instituting an aggressive game plan
news

Top News: Dolphins Statistical Leaders

With the midway point of the season upon us, we look at some of Miami's biggest individual accomplishments in the first half with an eye to the second half of the schedule
news

Top News: Dolphins Talk Next Opponent

Ahead of the matchup between Miami and Houston, here's what the players are saying about the Week 9 opponent
news

Top News: Promising Young Safety Tandem and the Proven Veterans They're Learning From

Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones are near the top of the leaderboard in some significant statistical categories
news

Top News: Learn from the Pros

Dolphins players talk technique, application of the fundamentals and Sunday's opponent
news

Top News: Third Down Improvement, Resilience and Christian Wilkins' Growth

Despite heart-breaking finishes, Dolphins showing growth in key areas
Advertising