2023 Dolphins Training Camp Preview

The time has come as the 2023 Dolphins Training Camp kicks off this week! Get ready to watch Dolphins players hit the field and train for the upcoming NFL season.

Players will report to Training Camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, July 25, with the first team practice beginning on July 26 (closed to fans).

There will be a total of ten practice sessions, each with their own unique theme:

Sunday, July 30 | Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 31 | Fun In The Sun

Tuesday, August 1 | Tasty Tuesday

Thursday, August 3 | Throwback Thursday

Friday, August 4 | Member Day (Dolphins Season Ticket Members Only)

Saturday, August 5 | Stadium Practice

Tuesday, August 8 | First Responder Day

Wednesday, August 9 | Wellness Wednesday

Wednesday, August 23 | National Cuban Sandwich Day

Thursday, August 24 | Fan Appreciation Day

In addition to practicing at the Baptist Health Training Complex, the team will hold a Stadium Practice on their home field at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 5.

During 2023 Training Camp, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy team store activations, selective concession options, and more. For fans who have secured tickets to an open practice, check out our FAQ page for frequently asked questions and answers about attending Training Camp.

Wondering what players will be on the field?

Check out the positional previews below to learn more about each player ahead of Training Camp:

For more player information, make sure to tune into episodes of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield and view our team roster. Additionally, the 2023 Training Camp Notebook series is set to return this summer, spotlighting the team's progress following each open practice.

Stay tuned for the latest 2023 Dolphins Training Camp content, updates and more!

