Presented by

Countdown to 2022 Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Jul 25, 2022 at 05:32 PM

It's finally here! Dolphins training camp begins this week. Grab your sunglasses and get ready to watch Dolphins players train for the upcoming season at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Veteran players will be making their way back on July 26 and rookies reported on July 19. Players will be on the field starting July 27.

This year's practice themes are:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Beat the Heat
  • Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Wellness Wednesday
  • Friday, Aug. 5 – Junior Dolphins Day
  • Saturday, Aug. 6 – 305 Celebration
  • Sunday, Aug. 7 – Member Day (open to Dolphins members only)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Joint Practice #1
  • Thursday, Aug. 25 – Joint Practice #2

During training camp, there will be food trucks, garage sales, activities and more. Also, fans will be able to purchase merchandise at the Pro Shop.

If you've secured tickets to an open practice date, check out our FAQ page for frequently asked questions and answers about attending training camp.

Wondering what players will be on the field?
We've been looking at each position leading up to training camp. Check out the position previews below to learn more about each player.

For more information on our players, listen to recent episodes of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield and view our roster.

The 2022 Training Camp Notebook series is returning this summer. You'll be able to track the team's progress after each practice.

As we get closer to training camp, remember to visit MiamiDolphins.com for photos, media availabilities, videos and more. Also, don't forget to follow our social channels for the latest content throughout the week.

Facebook - Miami Dolphins
Twitter - @MiamiDolphins
Instagram –@MiamiDolphins
LinkedIn – Miami Dolphins
YouTube – Miami Dolphins
Snapchat – MiamiDolphins
TikTok – miamidolphins

Related Content

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list and cornerback Byron Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list.

news

2022 Positional Preview – Specialists

We're just one week away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster.

news

Miami Dolphins, LTD. Privacy Policy - 2022

Miami Dolphins, LTD. Privacy Policy

news

PRESS RELEASE: Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise to Set Sail in March 2023 Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Their 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Dolphins fans to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins team legends from March 12-19, 2023.

Advertising