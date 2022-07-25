Countdown to 2022 Miami Dolphins Training Camp

It's finally here! Dolphins training camp begins this week. Grab your sunglasses and get ready to watch Dolphins players train for the upcoming season at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Veteran players will be making their way back on July 26 and rookies reported on July 19. Players will be on the field starting July 27.

This year's practice themes are:

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – Beat the Heat

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Wellness Wednesday

Friday, Aug. 5 – Junior Dolphins Day

Saturday, Aug. 6 – 305 Celebration

Sunday, Aug. 7 – Member Day (open to Dolphins members only)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Joint Practice #1

Thursday, Aug. 25 – Joint Practice #2

During training camp, there will be food trucks, garage sales, activities and more. Also, fans will be able to purchase merchandise at the Pro Shop.

If you've secured tickets to an open practice date, check out our FAQ page for frequently asked questions and answers about attending training camp.

Wondering what players will be on the field?

We've been looking at each position leading up to training camp. Check out the position previews below to learn more about each player.

For more information on our players, listen to recent episodes of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield and view our roster.

The 2022 Training Camp Notebook series is returning this summer. You'll be able to track the team's progress after each practice.