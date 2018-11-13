AC In The AM: A Long 'To Do' List During Bye Week

Through all of this, there were still some encouraging individual performances against the Packers, things we tend to lose sight of in the wake of 19-point defeat, but nonetheless deserve our attention. Who stood out most? Five players quickly come to mind:

1) **Frank Gore** almost defies logic: How can a 35-year-old running back keep producing one Sunday after another, doing improbable things and making them look rather simple? Gore's 90 yards against the Packers puts him at 528 yards for the season, making him the first running back in history to rush for more than 500 yards in 14 straight seasons. The more I think about that, the more amazing it becomes. This clearly isn't some last leg farewell tour; this is a player who has earned the carries he is getting (he averaged 6.9 yards a carry against the Packers) and has become of the most compelling storylines of this season.