AC In The AM: An Off-The-Wall Interview

Last Sunday alone, the entire defense visited The Wall two times and the offense once. By all accounts, this was a training camp record, a dubious one at that. Nobody knows exactly how many times the wall has been touched over the first week or so of training camp. But let’s just say it’s been busier over there than Flores would have liked. I guess in his way of thinking, one trip to the wall is probably one too many.

Is it working, though? We’ll know that when the season starts. The players, though, seem to have gotten the message.

“I have no issues with the wall,” said defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. “It represents discipline and that’s very important to me.”

Added offensive lineman Jesse Davis: “Everybody dreads it, but it keeps us accountable. We don’t go over there unless we mess up. I’ve been over there one time and I’d sure like that to be the only time.”

With all this talk, and after watching from a far large groups of players sprinting across the practice field to touch that wall, I decided it was time to get a close up look, time to find out what that huge piece of cement had to say about all of this.

So last Sunday, when practice was over, long after the players had entered the locker room, I took a stroll down the field, walking past the stands that were now mostly empty, veering slightly to my right as the wall came into clear focus.