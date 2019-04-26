AC In The AM: Christian Wilkins Selection Makes So Much Sense

The Dolphins had clearly done their homework, what with defensive line coach Marion Hobby having spent time coaching Wilkins at Clemson. The knowledge Hobby acquired during that time had to be invaluable during this process. He knows this player from the inside out. He has seen him tested in all different situations. He has seen the way he interacts with his teammates. To endorse him, the way he must have, I’m sure was another reason it made this an easy decision for Grier. After all, it always helps to have an inside source.