AC In The AM: Dolphins Must Bring 'A' Game

This is the challenge now facing the Dolphins' defense. Can all the good that came out of the Jets' game translate into a successful performance against a player and an offense that can make you look awfully bad in a hurry?

And in this case what is successful anyway? You know you're not going to shut down Rodgers. Nobody does. Your best hope is to slow him down, make him work a little harder than he usually does, force him out of the pocket, maybe try to take away his first and second options. It's an enormous challenge for this defense, one that will require the best it has on every level.