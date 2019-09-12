AC In The AM: Jesse Davis | A Story Of Perseverance

He did find a permanent home on the offensive line last season, starting all 16 games at right guard and, talk about consistency, played every one of the team’s 920 offensive snaps.

“I didn’t think much about it until the season was over,” he says.

But this season, with a new coaching staff and some significant changes in personnel, Davis started the summer at right tackle. Was getting pretty good at it too. Until Laremy Tunsil was traded to Houston and suddenly there was a gaping hole to fill at left tackle, and guess what the Dolphins decided to do?

They turned to Jesse Davis. He started last Sunday against Baltimore and you’ve got to believe he walked on that field feeling a great sense of satisfaction. Because only a day before, the Dolphins had rewarded him with a three-year contract extension worth a reported $15 million.

How far he has come in just four years, now one of only three players in team history to start at four different positions on the offensive line (Nate Garner and Jeff Dellenbach, who started at all five positions, are the others).