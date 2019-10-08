AC In The AM: Jesse Davis, Jeff Dellenbach Share Similarities

No doubt the vast majority of his starts came at left tackle and center, but just the fact that he was able to start some games at the other positions is remarkable when you consider that each of the five spots has its own unique set of challenges.

Dellenbach is now 56 years old and carved himself a successful high school coaching career. Even to this day, he is still a very large, powerful looking man who could probably still take a few snaps. But that’s obviously not going to happen and what he happily has instead is the memory of a very fulfilling career.

“I just loved playing the game so wherever I could go out there and help is where I wanted to be,” he said.

There are stories that come with each position. Like how his first start as a rookie was at left tackle against Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith of the Bills. Now that’s quite a rookie orientation don’t you think? Didn’t help any that with the Dolphins leading late in the game wide receiver Mark Duper was talking a little trash with Smith.