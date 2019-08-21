AC In The AM: Kalen Ballage Listened To The Right Person

They talked about everything. About the right things to eat. About how to work out. How to prepare for practice. How to stay mentally strong. How to deal with all the distractions. How to be a pro.

“I can’t tell you all the things that he taught me,” Ballage says. “He had so many of the answers.”

Flash forward to the present. Gore, after one season with the Dolphins, is now at 36 years old with the Buffalo Bills and Ballage affectionately says, “I wouldn't be surprised if he played at least three more seasons.”

Ballage, meanwhile, has done pretty well for himself. He is expected to enter the season as the first team running back, partly because he has earned it and partly because his main competitor, Kenyan Drake, has missed the last few weeks with a foot injury. Doesn’t matter how he got here, though, the ball is now in his hands. What he does with it over the first weeks of this season could very well help define his career.

“I have big dreams,” he says.

Kalen Ballage has all the physical tools to make it. He has the size of a tight end and the speed of a wide receiver. We saw what that rare concoction can achieve on a handoff late last season in Minnesota when Ballage found a crease in the Vikings’ defense and outran the entire secondary for a 75-yard score.

We’re talking about a muscular 6-foot-2, 230-pound man. Running that fast? Looking so comfortable in the open field?