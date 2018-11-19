AC In The AM: Now It's About Finding A Way

Find a way. That's got to be the focus. We know the areas of greatest concern. We see the names on the injury report, those already lost for the season. We understand the limitations. But with the exception of five or six elite teams, who have clearly separated themselves, there is a group of others close enough in the standings to embrace the importance of this moment, yet realistic enough to know that the product they have shown to date needs serious refining.

The Dolphins are one of those teams.

Find a way. It can come in so many different forms. Maybe it's as simple at getting healthy at the right time, or at least healthier. Maybe it's about a rookie seeing that proverbial light go on or a veteran locating another gear. Maybe it comes down to some old-fashioned good luck.

Whatever the means, this is when it needs to start happening. Ten games down, six to go. Plenty of time to move forward, not much time to take a step back.

When we last left the Dolphins, they were still nursing a 19-point loss to the Packers. There were issues on both sides of the ball. Well, one week later, even with minds and bodies recharged, those issues remain. What changes will occur? What adjustments will be made? The coaching staff has had plenty of time to sort through it all. I don't expect them to reveal what they've learned or what they've decided. We'll have to wait for Sunday in Indianapolis for some tangible evidence of that.