AC In The AM: Time To Get Back On Track

This is how Gase sees it: "Everybody is just bunched up. There's like two or three teams per side that have kind of separated themselves where you notice like, 'Wow, that team is really good.' Past that, I feel like a whole bunch of people are clumped together."

The Dolphins are clearly one of those teams. But to remain there, to forge onward through a very challenging part of their season, a victory Sunday over the Jets is just about essential. It is a divisional game against an arch-rival, perhaps THE arch-rival. It's a chance to avoid three straight losses against a team they have already beaten on the road, a chance to build some momentum heading into road games against the Packers and Colts and a chance to get back above .500.