AC In The AM: Who's Playing At A Pro Bowl Level?

As Pro Bowl good as Howard has been, Tunsil has been every bit as good. It is almost as if a giant switch went off and Tunsil went from a struggling left tackle a season ago to one of the game's true elites. The next sack he relinquishes this season will be his first. But it's more than that. It's the way he is dominating, the way he takes on the opponent's best pass rusher and usually turns him into a non-factor and the remarkable level of every Sunday consistency he has maintained.

Gase first saw signs of this in the spring, the seeds planted by some memorable one-on-one matchups between Tunsil and defensive end Robert Quinn. There was just a confidence about him in everything he did. He always had great potential. Now he's reaching it.

"Right away you could see that Laremy was at a different level," Gase said. "He was doing a great job in the spring and then we hit training camp, it just kept getting better. Now when we hit the regular season it's slower for him. He sees so much."