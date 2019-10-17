AC In The Man: The Many Sides Of Dave DeGuglielmo

Last Sunday against the Redskins, it became four different lineups in five games when Davis returned from his injury.

Could it be five out of six games with different lineups on Sunday at Buffalo? There’s certainly a chance of that with Kilgore missing Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury sustained late in the game against the Redskins.

“When we say we have a long way to go, that’s an understatement,” DeGuglielmo said.

But progress is being made. Every day. Every practice. The hope is that a clear starting five can emerge and that some cohesiveness can develop that just wasn’t possible amid all the early season changes. The hope is that DeGuglielmo can get the most out of these players just as he has done so often through his coaching career.

Talk to each player and it is clear the type of impact Coach Guge is having.

“I’d love to play for him for the rest of my career,” said Kilgore.