AC In The AM: Improbable And So Impressive

The kick sliced through the late afternoon air and so sweetly dissected the uprights as time in overtime expired. Jason Sanders, his 47-yard kick field goal giving the Dolphins a most improbable 31-28 victory, rips off his helmet and screams and dances and joins his teammates in a wild celebration, a sell-out crowd going equally bonkers.

Somehow, someway, after they lost it and won it and lost it and finally won it again, the Dolphins put together a performance none of us will soon forget, gaining 541 yards against one of the best defenses in the league and doing it without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, out with a shoulder injury.