AC's Mailbag: Andy Cohen Answers Your Questions

AC: Merry Christmas to you Cindy as well. There’s plenty to be merry about. Three first-round picks in next year’s draft. That should bring a smile to your face. A head coach in Brian Flores who has clearly shown this season he is the right man for this journey. Got to feel good about that. Or how about the nucleus of young players who have stepped up this season, clearly demonstrating they deserve to be part of this re-build. I can make a list. I can check it twice. But it won’t change the fact that there are a lot of reasons for hope this Christmas morning.