'Big Play McCray' Making Strides With The Dolphins

After the end of his playing days at Michigan, McCray lined up at middle linebacker for the North team in the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl and finished with five tackles and two pass breakups. That was followed by his participation at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

"It was a great process," McCray said. "From the time I left from the (Michigan) bowl game to now. Went to go train and had a good time, met some new friends that I talk to almost every day now. Took it all in, the combine, Pro Day, all of it. Just had fun with it and give it all I had. The draft came, didn't get drafted, but with the support of my family, my fiancée, my mom and my dad, they were all there by my side. Kept me upbeat, 'You got your chance, just go out there and do what you do and have fun.' I'm just thankful for the opportunity."