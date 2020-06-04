Brian Flores Speaks on the Importance of Creating Change

This media availability was the third time the public had an opportunity to hear from Flores in the past week. Last week, the Miami Dolphins published a statement from Flores on the killing of George Floyd and on Monday he spoke at the Miami Dolphins Foundation's Food Relief Program.

"I think race is a tough subject for a lot of people," Flores said. "I think it's something that I think a lot of people are seeing that it's something that we need to kind of confront head-on and communicate and have discussions, and I think there was an opportunity to speak on that. Obviously there's been a lot of talk about the Rooney Rule and the adjustments that were made over the last week. With the events that are going on now, I just felt like it was an opportunity to speak and talk about those and have those conversations because they're important, and if we're going to try to bring people to together, I think communication is vital."

Flores also made it clear that he wants to continue this conversation with his players, coaches and staff, and that listening plays an important part.