Fins Flashback | 2008 and the Wildcat with Chad Pennington

The Dolphins would lose that game against the Jets before traveling to the desert for a thorough beating in Arizona, but good times were ahead. Those fun times began, in earnest, in Foxboro with a secret recipe mixed into the game plan. The Wildcat package wasn't intended to be a supplementary aspect of the offense, but rather an attempt to get something going with the run game.

"The Wildcat was developed out of necessity," Pennington said. "We could not run the ball very well at all in the first two games."

Some quarterbacks might scoff at the idea of lining up anywhere besides under center or in the shotgun. For the 2008 MVP runner-up, and unquestioned captain of that year's AFC East champions, it was an opportunity to not only win games, but aid the passing game.

"If it gave us an advantage, and we were able to create some space in the run game, then it was going to help the pass game, too," Pennington said. "The whole point of it was that we had to be very efficient in the pass-game for this to work because once you line up in the Wildcat formation, your pass options are limited, obviously. We knew we had to be very efficient in the first- and second-down passing game for this to work."

If the dictionary came with visual aids, next to the term 'efficient' would've been Pennington in his 2008 Miami Dolphins garb. The Fins quarterback completed 17-of-20 passes for 226 yards. Once Pennington marched down the field, it was running back Ronnie Brown's time to shine. Brown rushed for four touchdowns and threw another with an impressive corner-route dime on a bootleg left – a play call only made possible by a southpaw triggerman.