I Said It: Chris Grier, Brian Flores On 2019 Draft Class

“For us, he’s a very talented young player, still has a lot of upside in the league. For us, the value was tremendous that we couldn’t afford to pass up.”

— Grier said it would be incorrect to suggest the Dolphins viewed Rosen as their franchise quarterback, but rather it simply was an opportunity to have a young player with a lot of potential. Flores then added it was unfair to put the label of “franchise quarterback” on a young player because he feels it’s something that should be earned.

“First off, he’s a great person. Comes from a really great family. We really like that about him. He’s got humility about him and then he’s a good football player.”