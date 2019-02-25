Chris Grier, Brian Flores On The Same Page Heading Into The NFL Combine

“You’ve heard me say it a million times, it’s the old 'Parcellism,' it’s the underwear Olympics,” Grier said. “People fall in love with guys that work out well in shorts when no one is hitting them. So you fall in love. So for me, yeah, the 40 is nice, it brings all the attention, everyone wants to see it. But for me, it’s the interview process. That’s very important for us to make sure you get the right types of person in the organization and find out their level of maturity, intelligence in terms of football and just how they interact with people. The hard part today with kids is everyone is on their cell phones and no one knows how to communicate with people. To me, it’s always interesting when players come in and they meet Brian and then Dan Marino. They walk in and guys don’t know Dan Marino and I’m like, I don’t know if this guy knows football. I really enjoy the interview process.”