Christian Wilkins Arrives In South Florida 'Ready To Work'

“I just couldn’t sleep all night, so excited, adrenaline and everything, being around my family,” Wilkins said. “Everybody is excited. I’m excited to be here. So I really couldn’t sleep. And then this morning at 7 o’clock a car was waiting for me outside, took me to the airport. (I) got a couple of hours of sleep on the airplane, which was good, so I’m able to be able to be in front of you guys looking nice and sharp, nice and shiny.”

Yup, Wilkins was as affable and quick-witted Friday afternoon as he was during his video conference call after he was made the 13th overall selection in the draft.

But Wilkins also made it clear he’s all business and ready to deliver on what he told General Manager Chris Grier after being selected Thursday night, that the Dolphins had just made their best decision.